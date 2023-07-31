Arsenal eyes stunning swoop for Napoli’s Scudetto winning star

According to reports, Arsenal is keen on acquiring Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during this transfer window.

The Gunners have been proactive in strengthening their squad and have already secured the signings of top players like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, generating excitement among their fans for the upcoming season.

Despite their significant activity in the transfer market, Arsenal remains active and is prepared to make further moves. While some players are expected to leave the club, Arsenal supporters may be looking forward to another high-profile signing.

Football Transfers has reported that Mikel Arteta’s side is now targeting Kvaratskhelia for their squad. The Georgian winger enjoyed a successful season, winning Serie A with Napoli, and forming a formidable partnership with Victor Osimhen.

Securing Kvaratskhelia’s services would likely require a substantial financial investment from Arsenal, possibly leading them to break their transfer record again in order to complete the deal. The club appears determined to enhance their squad further and make a strong push for success in the upcoming season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kvaratskhelia was in superb form at Napoli last season and was one of the best attackers in Europe, so he will certainly make our team better.

However, we have several attackers in the squad and will have to sell to accommodate him in the squad.