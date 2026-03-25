Arsenal eyes summer move for PSG teenager

Senny Mayulu has emerged as one of the most promising young players in the Paris Saint-Germain squad, and despite being just 19, he is already attracting serious interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are reportedly keen to strengthen their squad at the end of the season, targeting both youth and experience as part of their recruitment strategy.

Arsenal’s approach reflects a long-term vision, with the club aiming to secure some of the best emerging talents in European football before they become unattainable. Mayulu fits that profile perfectly, having developed into one of the standout teenagers currently playing at a high level. His technical ability and composure have marked him out as a player with significant potential.

Arsenal Prioritise Mayulu Move

The club is actively working on plans to bring in several new players, and Mayulu has reportedly become a priority target. As reported by Sport Witness, Arsenal are now focusing their efforts on securing his signature in the next transfer window, underlining how highly they rate his potential.

Arsenal believes he could offer long-term value and become an important part of their future squad. His age and development trajectory make him an attractive option, particularly for a team that is looking to build sustained success over multiple seasons.

Competition and Squad Planning

However, Arsenal are unlikely to have a clear path to completing the transfer. Several other clubs are expected to show interest in Mayulu, while PSG will be determined to retain one of their most promising young players. The French side is likely to resist any approach and attempt to protect his long-term future at the club.

Despite this, Arsenal remain confident about testing PSG’s resolve. The Gunners are expected to make changes to their squad at the end of the season, and this could include offloading certain players to create space for new arrivals.

Such adjustments would be necessary to ensure Mayulu has the opportunity to play regularly and continue his development, should he make the move to North London.