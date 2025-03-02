Arsenal face a crucial decision on the future of versatile midfielder

As the 2024/2025 season draws to a close, Arsenal find themselves at a crossroads regarding the future of midfield stalwart Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian international has been a mainstay in Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven this term. With his contract set to expire, the Gunners are mulling over a one-year extension for the experienced midfielder, reports CaughtOffside.

Partey’s influence on the pitch and his ability to perform at the highest level have made him an invaluable asset for the Gunners. His versatility has been particularly noteworthy, with the 31-year-old even deputising at right-back when called upon. Arteta’s consistent selection of Partey underscores the manager’s faith in the player’s abilities.

However, the decision to extend Partey’s stay is far from straightforward. At this stage in his career, Arsenal must carefully weigh the benefits of retaining his experience against the potential of introducing fresh, younger talent to the squad.

The situation is further complicated by reported interest from European heavyweights Barcelona and Juventus, per the same report. The Italian giants are said to be prepared to offer Partey a two-year deal, which could potentially inflate his wage demands or lure him away from North London altogether.

For Arsenal, extending Partey’s contract could provide a stabilising presence in midfield for another campaign. His wealth of experience could prove crucial as the Gunners continue their pursuit of silverware. However, the club must also consider whether retaining an ageing player aligns with their long-term vision and strategy.

The final decision may hinge on Partey’s willingness to adapt his role and potentially accept a revised financial package. If he can continue to contribute effectively while allowing Arsenal the flexibility to evolve their squad, a one-year extension could prove mutually beneficial.

ADMIN COMMENT