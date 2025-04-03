Arsenal face a summer transfer saga in battle to sign Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi is one of Arsenal’s main summer targets, and this is no longer a secret. The Gunners have been working tirelessly to secure his signature, with the Spanish midfielder seen as the ideal addition to strengthen their squad.

Mikel Arteta’s side has established itself as one of the best in Europe, but in the summer, they may be forced to make changes to their squad to maintain that level. Arsenal understands that to stay competitive and win trophies, they need to improve, which could lead to Jorginho and Thomas Partey leaving the club as free agents.

Their potential departure would leave a substantial void in midfield, one that Arsenal must fill before the new season begins. Given their past success in the transfer market, it’s expected that the Gunners will again make the right moves this summer to strengthen their squad.

For many fans, one of the best decisions Arsenal can make would be to sign Zubimendi and bolster their midfield, but Real Madrid is also interested in acquiring him. The talented midfielder has not made his future plans public, and there are conflicting reports about which club he favours.

However, an update on Star Sports suggests that Zubimendi is now open to the idea of playing for Real Madrid, which could present Arsenal with a significant challenge. Signing a player ahead of Madrid is a rare feat, and if the Spanish giants become serious in their pursuit, Arsenal will have a tough task ahead.

Zubimendi has been one of the top midfielders in Europe, and Arsenal’s interest in him is understandable given his ability to improve their midfield. The Gunners now face a crucial battle to secure his signature and will need to do everything they can to convince him to join, ahead of Madrid.

With the stakes high, this transfer saga is one to watch closely as both clubs compete for the talented Spaniard.

