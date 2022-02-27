Arsenal face a tough fight from Barcelona to sign attacking target

Arsenal will have to see off a serious threat from Barcelona to sign Alexander Isak.
The Swedish striker is on the radar of the Gunners, and Todofichajes maintains they have prioritised signing him since the summer.
However, in a blow to their desires, Barca has also made him their main transfer aim.
He starred for Sweden at Euro 2020, and his performances have been very mature for a 22-year-old.
Arsenal needs attacking reinforcements at the end of this season after they allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave the club in the last transfer window.
However, with Barca now chasing the same player, where each club finishes on the league table by the summer could determine where Isak would play his football next season.
At the moment, Arsenal and their Spanish rivals are struggling in their respective leagues.
Mikel Arteta’s side is facing serious competition from the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham for the last Champions League spot.
If they secure UCL football, Isak could have almost no reason not to choose a move to London.
But we need to be prepared to give him a good financial deal, perhaps better than what Barca will offer him.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Lets hope Barca offer more than us!!!!!!
The fee is just not worth it.
I was reading the comments of two relatively well-known Arteta disciples early today speaking about the fact that we had NO Strikers presently on-staff and about how the sky was limit were we to remedy that situation in the off-season and I couldn’t help but think that this is by no means a forgone conclusion, especially if our current tactics are here to stay…minus the acquisition of someone the likes of Haaland, I’m not sure if there’s an available Striker in the footballing world that could make such a definitive impact on our club should we continue to deploy the all-too-common negative Artetaball…unless we manage to earn an European invite and adopt a much more direct footballing approach, I would think that any such massive investment could be exceedingly wasteful, especially if we targeted someone who can’t seem to flourish in a seemingly more amenable situation, League-wise
After the Ozil Sanchez Ramsey Willian and the endless list of financial disasters surely its time for a rethink on huge price transfers? Are they really worth it? I would say no they are not. Aubameyang 60m Lacazette 50 m both going for free 72 m Pepe scores one goal and is now a genius. It would be good to have an analysis of players bought these past ten years and compare their fee/salary/selling price versus out put. I will “cherry pick” a value Arsenal squad these past 10 years.:)
Szczesny free
Bellerin Free Kosicelney 8.5m Mertesacker 8m Monreal 8.5m
Coquelin Free Cazorla 10m
Ramsey 5m ESR free Saka free
Martinelli 6m
All for the price of Xhaka and Chambers!!!
So why the need for the 60mill+ players?