Arsenal face a tough fight from Barcelona to sign attacking target

Arsenal will have to see off a serious threat from Barcelona to sign Alexander Isak.

The Swedish striker is on the radar of the Gunners, and Todofichajes maintains they have prioritised signing him since the summer.

However, in a blow to their desires, Barca has also made him their main transfer aim.

He starred for Sweden at Euro 2020, and his performances have been very mature for a 22-year-old.

Arsenal needs attacking reinforcements at the end of this season after they allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave the club in the last transfer window.

However, with Barca now chasing the same player, where each club finishes on the league table by the summer could determine where Isak would play his football next season.

At the moment, Arsenal and their Spanish rivals are struggling in their respective leagues.

Mikel Arteta’s side is facing serious competition from the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham for the last Champions League spot.

If they secure UCL football, Isak could have almost no reason not to choose a move to London.

But we need to be prepared to give him a good financial deal, perhaps better than what Barca will offer him.