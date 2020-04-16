Arsenal face an uphill struggle to sign Valencia star following agents comments

Arsenal will have to work harder if they want to sign Carlos Soler after his agent spoke about his clients future.

The midfielder is one of many players that has been linked with a summer move to the Emirates as Mikel Arteta looks to rebuild his Arsenal team.

Soler can play in several midfield roles and Arsenal has apparently identified him as one player that can help them become a better side.

He has a release clause of £130 million on his current deal, however, Los Che might be open to taking less than 50% of that fee as they look to get some money through to cushion the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

His agent was speaking to a Spanish radio recently and insisted that his client would remain at Los Che for the next few years.

“Carlos and his family would be delighted to end his career at Valencia,” said Soler’s agent, Rodri, on Radio Valencia as quoted by Goal.

“It’s clear that we can never say that Carlos will end his career at Valencia, but right now he’s very comfortable there and his family is too.”

Soler has recently signed an extension to his Valencia deal and that puts the Spaniards in a great position when negotiating with the Gunners.