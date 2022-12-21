Arsenal draw Aston Villa in FA Women’s Conti Cup Quarter Finals

Arsenal to face Aston Villa in FA Women’s Conti Cup Quarter Finals by Michelle

Our FA Women’s Continental League Cup campaign begins with a home quarter-final clash against Aston Villa in January. The Conti Cup quarter-final ties are scheduled to take place on either the 25th or 26th of January. Dates and times will be finalised soon.

Chelsea and Arsenal were exempt from the first round of the Continental Cup, which has been running since 2011, and enter the competition at the quarter-finals. The remaining 22 teams of the top two divisions were split into five groups and each group of four or five teams have battled it out in their own mini-league, playing each of their opponents once. Five group winners and the best runner-up join Arsenal and Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

From the final eight, the competition takes on a traditional knockout format, with the winner set to be decided in the grand final in March.

To progress to the quarter-finals of this year’s competition, Aston Villa finished top of their group:

Our Gunners recently faced the Villans in their last Women’s Super League match of 2022, on 11th December away at Villa Park. On that occasion Arsenal came from behind to beat Villa 4-1 with goals from Vivianne Miedema, Katie McCabe and Jordan Nobbs. See full highlights here:

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….