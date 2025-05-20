Arsenal face battle with Newcastle and European rivals for gifted Spanish attacking midfielder

Arsenal and Newcastle United have set their sights on Gabri Veiga, the gifted Spanish attacking midfielder currently plying his trade at Al-Ahli. As interest grows across Europe, the race to secure the 22-year-old’s signature is beginning to intensify. Arsenal were locked in a battle to sign the youngster with Manchester United in last season’s summer transfer window.

Alongside Arsenal and Newcastle, Atlético Madrid and Napoli are also closely monitoring the player’s situation. However, it is Newcastle who have made the first move, reportedly establishing direct contact with Veiga’s representatives, according to Just Arsenal Sources. Their proactive approach signals a clear intent to lure the midfielder to St James’ Park ahead of the summer window. [Source: CaughtOffside]

Arsenal’s midfield evolution continues

Arsenal, meanwhile, remain firmly in the mix. Mikel Arteta’s project has entered a crucial phase, and while the Gunners are already well-stocked in midfield, there is an undeniable need for more creativity and attacking support in the centre of the pitch. Gabri Veiga’s profile fits that brief perfectly.

A product of Celta Vigo’s academy, Veiga made a name for himself with his sharp vision, intelligent positioning, and ability to score from midfield. Since making the move to Al-Ahli, he has continued to develop, though his talents arguably belong on the European stage. Arsenal’s interest suggests the club is keen to bring in a playmaker capable of delivering line-breaking passes and controlling the tempo of high-stakes matches.

Financial factors could play a key role

Veiga remains under contract with Al-Ahli until June 2026, and the Saudi club’s stance will be pivotal in shaping negotiations. Arsenal are known for their structured approach to wages and may see Veiga’s reported £200,000 per week salary as excessive. Newcastle are facing similar challenges and may need to be creative in structuring an offer that satisfies the player without upsetting internal wage structures.

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, Arsenal’s pursuit of Veiga is expected to intensify. The Gunners have been linked with multiple midfielders including, most recently, Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, but Veiga offers something different, direct attacking intent from deeper positions and the ability to impact big games.

If Arteta views Veiga as a key puzzle piece in Arsenal’s next evolution, the club may need to act swiftly to fend off competition and secure a talent with genuine star potential.

