Arsenal face Bayern Munich in UEFA Women’s Champions League QF – dare we hope? by Michelle

Arsenal Women were drawn against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Women’s Champions League Quarter Final draw and will play on the following dates in March 2023:

Bayern Munich v Arsenal at Allianz Stadium Tuesday 21st March 17:45 Ticket info

Arsenal v Bayern Munich at Emirates Stadium Wednesday 29th March 20:00 Tickets go on sale 16th February

Arsenal finished top of their group, two points ahead of reigning champions Lyon, whilst Bayern Munich finished second in their group, with Barcelona taking top spot on goal difference only. Bayern only lost one game in their group stage challenges. Arsenal lost one game and drew one game. Let’s take a look at all Bayern Munich goals through their group stage campaign:

Bayern Munich are sitting second only to Wolfsburg (who won their Champions League group) in the Frauen Bundesliga, Germany’s equivalent to the Women’s Super League, whilst Arsenal are languishing in 4th in the WSL after not having won a single WSL game since returning from the Christmas break..

All teams are currently on international break and Arsenal have top of the WSL champions Chelsea to face twice in Cup games on their return from the break. Our Gunners don’t quite seem to be firing on all cylinders at the moment, with the loss of Mead & Miedema as well as settling into the re-shuffle that the January Transfer Window brought with it..

I’m sure every single one of us Gooners want to see Arsenal jumping out of the blocks on their return from the break and we all know they can do it.. The magic is there, hopefully Eidevall and the squad can bring it onto the pitch in the coming weeks or any hope of silverware will be out of our grasp..

Very interested to hear your opinions.. just what the heck needs changing right now? Any armchair managers out there?!

Michelle Maxwell

