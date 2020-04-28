Arsenal face Chelsea challenge in pursuit of Serie A target

Chelsea has been linked with a move for Arsenal transfer target, Adrien Rabiot, according to a report out of Italy via TuttoMercatoWeb.

The Frenchman joined Juventus in the summer from PSG, however; he has been unable to win a starting berth in the team under Maurizio Sarri.

He has been frustrated by a lack of action and seems to be considering his future.

Mikel Arteta needs midfielders and according to the report he has made the Frenchman one of his transfer targets for the summer.

Arsenal also wanted to sign him when he left PSG for free last summer, but he moved to Turin instead.

The Gunners have been watching him and they are apparently considering yet another move for him when the transfer window reopens.

However, they will now face competition from Chelsea who looks set to do lots of business with the Italians this summer.

Both teams are already discussing a swap deal that could see Alex Sandro move to London in exchange for Emerson Palmieri.

With the transfer window yet to be open, Arsenal still has time to beat Chelsea to his signature. However, the Gunners would have to be prepared to spend some money.

Although the Old Lady signed him for free, they will be looking to make as much profit from his sale as they can.