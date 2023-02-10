Arsenal face competition for free-agent midfielder this summer

If there is one player that Arsenal fans cannot get enough of, it is Youri Tielemans. To this day, some Arsenal fans aren’t sure if Mikel Arteta truly wants the Belgian, or if the links to him were fabricated by pundits. For the past few months, days haven’t gone by without a transfer story linking the 25-year-old to a move to the Emirates.

Interestingly, Arsenal had a chance to sign him for a bargain last summer and even this winter, but the Gunners have yet to make an official bid to Leicester for one of the Premier League’s top midfielders. Maybe they only wanted him on a free transfer.

According to Ben Jacobs, Arsenal have one more chance this summer to sign Tielemans on a free transfer, but they’ll have to beat out Newcastle and Manchester United for him.

“Youri Tielemans is also expected to leave Leicester this summer on a free transfer, barring a U-turn on signing a new deal,” Jacobs explained via Caught Offside.

“Leicester would love to keep him, but Tielemans has been clear for over a year he doesn’t want to extend.”Arsenal still haven’t ruled out signing him on a free transfer. They were reluctant to pay a transfer fee over the past two windows, but now the Belgian midfielder is a real bargain.

Newcastle also really likes Tielemans, and Manchester United are one to watch as well.”

We can all agree that Tielemans can help any of the three teams’ midfields. Even Leicester City are aware that they are losing one of their greatest midfielders, but there is nothing they can do because he has stated his desire for a new challenge.

Unlike Leicester, Arsenal can do something; for once, they can come out and publicly declare their interest in Tielemans, just as they did with Caicedo. Tielemans may find it difficult to pass up the opportunity to play under Arteta.

Would you take Tielemans on a free transfer this summer?

Daniel O

————————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – Highlights of Arsenal Women’s extra time win over Man City last night to reach the Conti Cup Final From DUBLIN ARSENAL