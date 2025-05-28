Arsenal face competition for signature of Paris Saint-Germain attacker

Arsenal are expected to have a busy summer, with several players set to arrive before the new season begins. One of the club’s key objectives is to strengthen the attack after it became clear they lacked enough firepower throughout the last campaign.

PSG forward Kang-in Lee is one of the players being monitored by the Gunners. The South Korean has struggled for consistent playing time in Paris and is believed to be open to a move that would offer him more regular football.

Arsenal Consider Move as Squad Plans Take Shape

The Sun reports that Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Lee before the window closes. The player has mostly been used from the bench at PSG and could be tempted by the prospect of a fresh start in the Premier League. Arsenal are considering him as a squad option who could bring something different to their attacking depth.

That said, there are question marks over whether he would feature regularly at the Emirates either. The club must decide if investing in Lee aligns with their ambitions for the upcoming season, especially given the need to sign players capable of making an immediate impact.

Villarreal Provide Competition for Signature

While Arsenal weigh up their options, they are not alone in showing interest. According to Fichajes, Spanish side Villarreal are also in the race and could offer Lee a more prominent role. Their interest presents a challenge for Arsenal, particularly if playing time is a decisive factor for the winger.

Although Lee has talent, he has yet to prove himself consistently at the top level. Arsenal must avoid bringing in players who would struggle to improve the team. If the coaching staff believe he can raise the level of competition, a deal could be worth pursuing. Otherwise, the club should focus on higher-impact signings to ensure progress next season.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…