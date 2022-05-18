Arsenal face competition for top young target

Arsenal face second blow in as many days

Monday night wasn’t an easy one for anyone related to Arsenal. The club failed to win at St. James Park and now need a miracle to qualify in the Champions League.

However, their current problems don’t seem to stop on field. The Times claims that fellow Premier League outfit Brentford have entered the frame and are pushing to get the deal done for Arsenal transfer target Aaron Hickey.

Multiple reports suggested recently that the Gunners are close to agreeing a fee for the young Scotsman. He was being seen as versatile player, who could have provided a solid back-up, to both Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Arsenal have been repeatedly linked to Bologna full-back Aaron Hickey, but Telegraph Sport understands that reports in Italy of an agreed deal are wide of the mark. [@SamJDean] #afc — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 17, 2022

However, Brentford entering the picture doesn’t portray a good picture for the Gunners.

It’s not just the Bees who have shown a strong interest in the 19-year-old full back. Newcastle United and Napoli are also believed to be tracking his situation at current club Bologna.

Earlier reports suggesting that Hickey was “one step away” from joining the North London outfit are now thought to be far from the truth.

The former Hearts man has quickly made a name for himself at Bologna, since a £1.78m move from Scotland in the summer of 2020.

🚨 Brentford are interested in signing Aaron Hickey from Bologna. The Bees priority this month is to strengthen the wing-back position. (Source: Sky Sports) pic.twitter.com/hG1VBHbeLn — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 17, 2022

Since then, he has made 47 appearances for the Italian side, while also putting on the national colors of Scotland twice.

The 19-year-old won Bologna’s Golden Boy award in his first season with the club and has continued to improve this season, picking up five goals from 34 league appearances.

It is still to be seen whether or not Arsenal will pursue the deal for Hickey, if Brentford’s interest ignites a bidding war for him.

