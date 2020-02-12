Arsenal face competition from Chelsea for top quality winger

Arsenal faces fresh competition from Chelsea and Manchester United for Ajax star Hakim Ziyech.

Arsenal will have to work harder to land Ajax winger, Hakim Ziyech next summer as it emerges that Chelsea is prepared to launch a bid for the Moroccan.

Ziyech has been a target for some of the world’s best teams for a long time now after he shone in Ajax’s run to the Champions League semifinals last season.

His teammates- Frenkie de Jong and Mattijs de Ligt got moves away but he surprisingly remained with the Dutch giants and even signed a new three-year deal last summer.

The Dutchmen know that they can only keep hold of him for so long and it does appear that he will eventually leave the Amsterdam Arena.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for him for a long time now and reports at the time claimed that he was close to joining the Gunners, but it never happened.

Links to the Emirates Stadium have been rekindled but it will be harder for Arsenal to land him now.

Sun Sports claims that Chelsea is prepared to give Arsenal a run for their money by making a move for the winger.

The report also claims that the Blues were close to sealing a deal for him last month and Frank Lampard was unhappy that the club failed to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

I have still not quite understood why Arsenal did not make a proper concerted effort to sign Ziyech last summer, he is a top talent as we all witnessed last season when he played against Juventus and Tottenham.

Hopefully, the club will not regret failing to land him when they had the opportunity.