Arsenal face competition from Everton in the battle to sign Turkish teenager

Everton enters the race for Arsenal’s Dutch league target Orkun Kokcu.

Everton has joined the race for Feyenoord’s Orkun Kokcu and Arsenal will now have to beat the Toffees to the youngster’s signature.

The 19-year-old has been on Arsenal’s radar for a while with the Gunners preparing a summer bid.

He has been tracked by a number of other top European sides as he continues to impress in the Dutch top flight and his future appears to be with a bigger European side.

Arsenal was hoping to be the team that brings him to the Premier League, but the Gunners now faces serious competition from Everton, according to Sky Sports.

Arsenal also faces having to convince Feyernoord to sell the budding youngster as the report claims that the Dutch side is keen to hang on to him and they are planning to offer him a new deal.

He has netted two times in 23 games for his current club but his performances in those games have been impressive and his team will not want to lose such a player too soon.

His current deal expires in 2023 which gives Feyernoord the chance to make up to £20 million from his sale.