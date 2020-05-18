Arsenal face competition from German giants for Celtic ace

Arsenal would have to battle Borussia Dortmund if they move ahead with their plans to sign Odsonne Edouard claims a report out of France.

The Frenchman has been banging in the goals for the Scottish champions since he joined them from PSG but he and the club probably know that eventually, he would leave for a bigger team.

He has become a target for Arsenal as the club begin to prepare for life without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang has been one of the most prolific strikers that Arsenal has ever had, but he will have just a year left on his current deal at the end of this season.

The Gunners want him to remain with them, and they have already prepared a new contract for him.

However, the Gabon captain doesn’t seem to see his future at the Emirates and he will most likely look to move if a team competing for titles and in the Champions League want to sign him.

Arsenal is now prepared to step into the future without the former Borussia Dortmund man and they have made Edouard one of the players to replace Aubameyang, claims Le10Sport.

The same report is claiming that they would face competition from Borussia Dortmund.

Apparently, the Germans are worried that they might be forced into selling Erling Haaland at the end of this season and they see Edouard as the perfect replacement.