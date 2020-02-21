Arsenal face competition from Leicester City for the signature of Brazilian defender

Arsenal faces serious competition in their quest to sign Gabriel Magalhães.

Arsenal will have to battle with Everton and Leicester City in their bid to land Brazilian defender, Gabriel Magalhães.

Arsenal reportedly made a move for the defender in the last transfer window, but their offer was rebuffed by Lille who was not looking to allow the defender to leave mid-season unless they got a high price.

The Gunners intend on making a move for him in the next transfer window and they have been monitoring his progress for a long time now.

However, they will no longer have a free run in their bid to sign him as they no face competition from Leicester City and Everton, according to Leicester Mercury.

He has made 21 league appearances for Lille this season and his form has caught the attention of Brendan Rodgers. The former Liverpool manager is set to lead Leicester City to the Champions League in his first full season as their manager.

The Foxes believe that he would prefer to join them and play in Europe’s top club competition, but Arsenal will hope that he would choose to play under Mikel Arteta over playing for the Foxes.

Arteta signed two new defenders in the last transfer window, and he also reportedly wants to sign Dayot Upamecano in the next transfer window, however, he may move for Magalhães if he became available for a cheaper fee.