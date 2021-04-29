Arsenal face competition from Liverpool for signature of former young Gunner

Liverpool is leading the race for Arsenal target, Donyell Malen.

The Reds are one of many teams that want to sign the former Arsenal trainee just as the Gunners want to bring him back to the Emirates.

Malen left Arsenal for PSV in 2017 after struggling to break through at the Emirates.

He seemed to be one of those youngsters who would just drift around the world at the time.

However, he has now found his feet at the Dutch side and he is attracting the attention of top European teams.

Voetbal International says the likes of Barcelona, Milan and Juventus are targeting a move for him.

However, Liverpool is leading the race for his signature as the Reds prepare to overhaul their team again in the summer.

Arsenal will also change things around at the Emirates in the next transfer window and a new attacker might join them.

The futures of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette remain uncertain and both players could depart the Emirates.

Selling them will help the Gunners to raise cash for the signing of the likes of Malen and they should compete with the Reds to bring him back to England.