Arsenal face competition from Man Utd in race to land South American star

Manchester United has become the latest team to join the race for James Rodriguez as Real Madrid look for how to get rid of the Colombian.

Rodriguez was one of the stars of the 2014 World Cup and he joined Real Madrid shortly after the competition, but he has never really been a favourite at the Bernabeu.

He spent the past two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich but the Germans declined to offer him a permanent deal.

He has now returned and he is approaching the end of his contract with the former European champions.

He has been linked with a move to several teams in recent weeks, but a recent report in Spain via Standard Sport claims that United would consider taking him and some cash in exchange for Paul Pogba.

Pogba is edging closer to a move to Real Madrid and the Frenchman could be sold this summer as United look towards a future without him.

The report further claims that United are not overly excited about landing Rodriguez, but if he can offer them what they want, they don’t mind getting him in.

Mikel Arteta has made the Colombian one of his targets for the summer claims the Standard, as he looks to sign a big name experienced player for his new team.