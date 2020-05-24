Arsenal face competition from Manchester United in battle to land Serie A midfielder

The race to sign Adrien Rabiot in getting hotter with the Daily Mail reporting that Manchester United has joined Arsenal in his chase.

Rabiot is a man in demand after he struggled to break into the Juventus starting XI this season.

He joined the Italians in the summer after running down his contract at PSG, but he looks set to leave them yet again.

The Mail reckons that Mikel Arteta sees him as the player who would transform the performance of his other midfielders, but the Frenchman has many teams looking to sign him.

Carlo Ancelotti managed him at PSG and the Italian is looking for a reunion with him at Everton this summer.

Manchester United has now been added to the list of teams looking to sign him ahead of the next transfer window. The Red Devils might be forced into cashing in on the unsettled Paul Pogba this summer and they would need a replacement for the Frenchman.

The report further claims that Manchester United has held talks with the player’s mother, who happens to also be his agent, over a summer move.

He is reportedly close to being transfer-listed at the Allianz Stadium and although Juve signed him for free, they will be looking to make some good money from selling him.