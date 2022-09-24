Arsenal face competition from multiple clubs for long term target

Juventus and Real Betis are interested in Arsenal’s long-term target, Houssem Aouar.

Reports have linked the Frenchman with a move to the Emirates since Mikel Arteta became Arsenal’s manager.

While they have bolstered their squad with some fine players, Fichajes reports they remain interested in the Lyon midfielder.

The report claims Betis is his main suitor now because the Spanish side tried to sign him in the last transfer window.

However, the transfer broke down, and he stayed in France, which might not be the case in the summer.

The Spanish side is confident he would choose to join them. However, Juventus is also keen on him, and Arsenal considers him a good option to reinforce our midfield if he leaves France.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Aouar has been a key player for Lyon, and he is being targeted by the top clubs around.

Anyone he joins will become better, and that should be Arsenal, but we trust the judgement of Arteta.

If he wants the midfielder, we would sign him, otherwise, we can move for our other targets.

Aouar is good, but only the manager knows if he suits his system of play.

It would be interesting to see his next career move.

