Arsenal face competition from Premier League rival for Barcelona man

Manchester City has become the latest club to show an interest in Arsenal target, Samuel Umtiti.

Reports have linked the Gunners with a move for the Frenchman over the past year and now is a good time to sign him.

This is because Barcelona is suffering a financial crisis and they have made him one of the players that they have to offload.

The World Cup winner has been struggling with a few niggling injuries recently, but on his day, he is arguably better than all the Arsenal defenders and would be a quality presence to have in the dressing room.

If they are serious about signing him this summer, they might have to act fast because Todofichajes says he might move to City.

It claims that Pep Guardiola has watched Barca struggle financially and is now looking to help them offload the centre back.

The Gunners are in the market for new defenders and are closing in on a move for Ben White from Brighton.

White has improved immensely in the last year and was with England at Euro 2020, however, he doesn’t have as much experience as Umtiti and the Frenchman might even help him get better.