Arsenal face competition from three Premier League clubs for Mexican striker

Arsenal faces competition from top Premier League clubs in the pursuit of Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez. The Mexican striker has been in impressive form over the last few seasons, establishing himself as a consistent goal-scorer.

With Arsenal actively searching for a new striker, the club has been linked to various forwards, including Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen. Gimenez is also on their radar as a potential solution to their goal-scoring needs.

However, other Premier League clubs are reportedly keen on securing Gimenez’s services as well. According to a report on Football Insider, Fulham, Tottenham, and Chelsea have also expressed interest in the striker. This suggests that Arsenal may face strong competition from these clubs in their pursuit of the 22-year-old when they decide to make a serious move for him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gimenez has been in fine form in front of goal, and the interest of these clubs shows he is a top player in the making who can do a terrific job for us.

We have several strikers on our shopping list now, but he might be the least expensive and most effective one.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…