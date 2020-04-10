Arsenal face competition from Tottenham as they continue to be linked with South American ace

Tottenham has become the latest team to join the race for Philippe Coutinho’s signature.

The Brazilian is up for sale again this summer after Bayern Munich decided against making his current loan deal permanent at the end of the season.

The Brazilian has struggled since he left Liverpool for Barcelona and the Catalans want to sell him off to fund the return of Neymar.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been the two major English sides looking to do a deal for the former Inter Milan man, but it seems that more teams have joined the chase to sign him.

Star Sports claims that Tottenham has become the latest team to show interest in him.

The Lilywhites had to sell Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window after it became apparent that the Dane wouldn’t be signing a new deal.

He has left a major creative void at the Tottenham Stadium and they apparently feel that Coutinho can fill it.

Mikel Arteta is also struggling to get good consistent performances from Mesut Ozil and the Spaniard appears to be content to sell the German when the transfer window reopens.

Coutinho would be a perfect replacement for Ozil and the Brazilian had his best years in the Premier League and should fit in perfectly at the Emirates.