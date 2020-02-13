Arsenal face competition from Tottenham for signature of long term target

Arsenal has a major fight on their hands as they bid to sign RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano.

The Gunners have been scouting the France Under21 star for a long time now and it seemed inevitable that they would make a move for him in the summer transfer window.

His release clause was recently revealed and it was said that it would be £53 million after this season.

The defender has also told the Germans that he won’t be signing a new deal with them which has opened the door for him to leave Germany.

However, Sun Sport is claiming that it isn’t all good news for Arsenal as they now have a new rival for his signature.

The report claims that Tottenham has entered the race for his signature and Jose Mourinho personally scouted the defender over the weekend.

The Portuguese manager went to scout Leipzig, who are Tottenham’s next opponent in the Champions League, as they faced Bayern Munich, but the reports claimed that he may have looked at the young defender as well.

Arsenal signed two new defenders last month, but they were both signed on temporary deals while they plan for the summer.

Upamecano would represent a major boost to the Arsenal backline and his age means the club is investing in the future.

I have to say that this does smack of two plus two equalling five. Mourinho was obviously going to watch Leipzig ahead of the Champions League clash and that has somehow morphed into him personally scouting Upamecano.

That does not mean he did not but it does all feel a little suspect to me.