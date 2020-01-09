Arsenal face competition from Tottenham in race to sign La Liga star

Arsenal and Tottenham set to fight it out for the signature of Samuel Umtiti.

The Frenchman was on the radar of Arsenal when he turned out for Olympique Lyon, but he moved to Camp Nou instead.

He started life in Spain as an undisputed starter, but injuries forced him out of the first team and he has been struggling to get back in.

Barcelona has trusted Clement Lenglet and Gerard Pique to lead their defence so far and their form has made it almost impossible for Umtiti to get back into the team.

He has started just four league games this season and the lack of action may force him to move.

A report from Spanish outlet El Desmarque claims that Umtiti is interesting a number of English sides, including Arsenal and Tottenham.

They are also reporting that Barca is prepared to listen to offers Umtiti.

The Gunners have had defensive issues this season and the recent injury to Calum Chambers has made signing a defender this month a top priority.

Umtiti seems to fit the profile of a defender that Mikel Arteta would like and Spaniard may try and force the board to move for him.

Umtiti is one of La Liga’s best defenders, but his persistent injury problems may give Arsenal some cause for concern.

This is one rumour that just will not go away, all last summer Arsenal was linked with a move for the 26-year-old and nothing has changed in that regards this January.

If he is unable to get back into the Barca first team you have to think that he will want a move away from the Spanish champions and if Arsenal continues to hesitate they could end up missing out.