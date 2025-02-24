Arsenal face defining weeks in title race with tough fixtures ahead

Arsenal could soon learn their fate in the title race as they prepare to face some tough opponents in the coming weeks.

The Gunners have hit a brick wall in their bid to become champions, with Mikel Arteta’s team now struggling to score.

This is largely due to the lack of a reliable attacker, as there is no fit striker in their current squad.

With several crucial matches ahead, Arsenal will be desperate to return to winning ways and build a strong run of form.

Given Liverpool’s current form, this may be the only way the Gunners can keep their hopes of being crowned champions alive.

Arsenal must secure as many victories as possible, and we look at some key fixtures they must win to stay in the title race.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

The next fixture after the West Ham game is a trip to Forest. Arsenal won the reverse fixture, but Forest are in the top four for a reason, and a loss here would spell trouble.

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Following the Forest game, the Gunners travel to face Manchester United, a team that neither Manchester City nor Liverpool have beaten under Ruben Amorim.

United also eliminated Arsenal from the FA Cup at the Emirates and could inflict another damaging defeat in this fixture.

Arsenal vs Chelsea

By the time the Gunners host Chelsea, they could either be firmly back in the title race or completely out of it.

The Blues are always difficult opponents, and if Arsenal fails to win—especially after dropping points in their previous two games—their title challenge could be over unless Liverpool also struggles.