Arsenal face defining weeks in title race with tough fixtures ahead

Arsenal could soon learn their fate in the title race as they prepare to face some tough opponents in the coming weeks.
The Gunners have hit a brick wall in their bid to become champions, with Mikel Arteta’s team now struggling to score.
This is largely due to the lack of a reliable attacker, as there is no fit striker in their current squad.
With several crucial matches ahead, Arsenal will be desperate to return to winning ways and build a strong run of form.
Given Liverpool’s current form, this may be the only way the Gunners can keep their hopes of being crowned champions alive.
Arsenal must secure as many victories as possible, and we look at some key fixtures they must win to stay in the title race.
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
The next fixture after the West Ham game is a trip to Forest. Arsenal won the reverse fixture, but Forest are in the top four for a reason, and a loss here would spell trouble.
Manchester United vs Arsenal
Following the Forest game, the Gunners travel to face Manchester United, a team that neither Manchester City nor Liverpool have beaten under Ruben Amorim.
United also eliminated Arsenal from the FA Cup at the Emirates and could inflict another damaging defeat in this fixture.
Arsenal vs Chelsea
By the time the Gunners host Chelsea, they could either be firmly back in the title race or completely out of it.
The Blues are always difficult opponents, and if Arsenal fails to win—especially after dropping points in their previous two games—their title challenge could be over unless Liverpool also struggles.
3 Tough fixtures indeed and it’s looking like we will drop points in the 3 because I don’t see where a goal will come from.
In reality, winning the League is beyond us and quite frankly I think we will have our work cut out to stay in the top four given our lack of quality front men and the vulnerability which is clearly evident on the left flank of our defence.Forrest have probably the fastest right winger in the League and on the assumption that KT will take up his usual seat on the bench, I hope Arteta uses Timber at LB to nullify Alanga.
Finishing in the top four is not a given, the wheels could come off in the next weeks. Now that any glimmer of hope has diminished for the title we still need to battle on, there are teams below us who are capable of taking advantage of any demise. The WHU game was an absolute horror show and now I am very twitchy about what comes next.
I get the optimistic positive spin some try to put on things and on the title race, but c’mon. We are done and cooked, and out of the title race unless Liverpool have the collapse of all collapses.
Drop the title nonsense, we should focus on finishing in the top 4, which is far from guaranteed.
Most disappointing to me is Arteta’s stubborn refusal to change (so far). Same setup, same stale and predictable tactics, filled with sideways and back passes amounting to little.
Perhaps it is time for Arteta to change his tactics rather than spending tens of millions replacing players, only to repeat the same tactic.