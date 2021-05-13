Arsenal face European competition for Premier League star

Arsenal is set to offer a contract to Ryan Bertrand after he refused to sign an extension at Southampton.

The former Chelsea man will be a free agent in a matter of weeks after failing to agree on terms of a new deal with the Saints.

Arsenal has been interested in signing him for some time now and they considered an approach for him after letting Sead Kolasinac leave them for Schalke 04 on loan in the last transfer window.

The Gunners have just Kieran Tierney as a natural left-back now and they will need to fix that problem in the summer.

With money not in vast supply at the moment, they would want to find value in the free agency market.

This makes Bertrand an ideal player to target.

Goal.com says Arsenal is facing a battle from Milan and Monaco from outside England for his signature.

The Gunners cannot offer European football next season, while the other two teams can offer at least Europa League football.

If he is curious about experiencing life outside the Premier League, then he could jump at the chance to play with one of those teams.