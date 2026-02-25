Arsenal face growing competition for Sporting defender

Arsenal has been monitoring Ivan Fresneda since his time at Real Valladolid in Spain. They have now renewed their interest in signing him. The club has long admired his potential, and recent performances have brought him back into the spotlight.

Sporting Club won the initial race for his signature, and he has remained with them as he developed steadily. Over time, Fresneda has begun to show signs that he may meet the expectations placed upon him. His growth has been gradual, but the club and fans are starting to see the quality that made him a target in the first place.

This progress has attracted attention from several top clubs once again. His future could lie in the Premier League, where at least two other teams are reportedly competing with Arsenal for his signature. If he does move, it could represent a significant step in his career, providing him with a platform to test himself at the highest level.

Arsenal’s Squad and Strategy

The Gunners already have some strong performers in their squad. They possess at least two quality right-backs, and Cristhian Mosquera can also step into that role and perform well when required. This flexibility allows Mikel Arteta to rotate players while maintaining strength in key areas.

Mikel Arteta’s side has a history of signing some of the finest talents from across Europe. This is likely a key reason for their renewed pursuit of Fresneda. The club appears to be looking not only to strengthen its current options but also to invest in players with long-term potential. Fresneda fits that profile, as he could contribute at the highest level for several seasons. His style of play and versatility make him an attractive prospect for the future.

Competition for Fresneda

Per A Bola, Newcastle United and Manchester City have also expressed interest in Fresneda. Arsenal will face significant competition if they wish to secure his transfer. Both clubs would certainly make the process challenging, particularly if Fresneda seems open to a move to England.

Any potential transfer would therefore require careful negotiation. Rival teams are prepared to contest his signature vigorously. Interest from multiple Premier League sides underlines Fresneda’s growing reputation. It also suggests that a move could be possible if the Gunners can persuade him to join their squad. The coming months may prove decisive for his next step.