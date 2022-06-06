Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal face London competition for signature of Manchester City star

West Ham is prepared to battle Arsenal for the signature of Oleksandr Zinchenko, as the Ukrainian now looks set to leave Manchester City.

He has played only a bit-part role for most of his time at the Premier League club and they might be happy to allow him to leave.

The Daily Mail claims he is now considering his future at the Etihad, having previously focused his attention on helping his country qualify for the next World Cup.

Now that they have fallen short, he would look to find a new home where he would play regularly.

Arsenal wants him as a cover at both left-back and in their midfield.

Mikel Arteta needs depth in his squad as his side competes in domestic and European competitions next season.

West Ham will also be in Europe, and they could lose Declan Rice in this transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko has been a squad member at City, but winning several trophies at the Etihad has prepared him to make a good impression at a club like Arsenal.

Adding him to our squad could solve our left-back problem and also give us another option in midfield.

  1. He would be a wonderful alternative to Qdegaard which we don’t have at the momen as I do not consider Smith-Rowe to be that kind of a creative midfielder tbh

    Reply

