Arsenal face Man City in Conti Cup semi-final after 3-0 win over Aston Villa Women

Arsenal face Man City in FA Conti Cup semi-final after 3-0 win over Aston Villa Women by Michelle

Arsenal welcomed Aston Villa to Meadow Park this evening, in the quarter-finals of the FA Women’s Continental Cup and ran out 3-0 winners after a dominant performance.

The draw for the Continental Cup semi finals which took place this evening has Arsenal drawn against Manchester City and West Ham drawn against Chelsea. Arsenal will host Manchester City in the semi-finals which will take place on the evenings of 8th and 9th February 2023, with the final taking place on Sunday 5th March at Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park.

So Arsenal will face Man City on 8th / 9th February then both teams will meet again 2 / 3 days later in the Women’s Super League – this is the match that was rescheduled from the start of the season after the original match was cancelled due to the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

Arsenal are the most successful club in Women’s League Cup history winning five titles over 11 years but our Gunners last trophy was back in 2018, when Arsenal beat Manchester City 1-0 with a super strike from Vivianne Miedema.

Arsenal have failed to replicate that success in recent seasons and didn’t make it past the quarter-finals last yeat after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at Meadow Park. With the 3-0 win over Aston Villa tonight Arsenal have already gone one better than last year and they’re very hungry for silverware under Jonas Eidevall.

It was nice to see some of Eidevall’s new international arrivals on the pitch against the Villans tonight. Canadian international Sabrina D’Angelo started between the posts for Arsenal, with Danish international Kathrine Kuhl and Dutch international Victoria Pelova both coming off the bench in the 20 minutes into the second half.

3 new recruits made their debut tonight!! https://t.co/5U9Uz4dI0R — Justgoonerwomen (@Justgoonerwomen) January 26, 2023

Arsenal have not faced Manchester this season and then they’ll play twice over 2-3 days! Tickets for the WSL match have already sold out and tickets for the Conti Cup semi-finals will go on sale soon!

Did you enjoy seeing our new internationals on the pitch tonight?

By Michelle Maxwell

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….