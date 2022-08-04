Arsenal face Man City in opener as Womens Super League fixtures released

2022/23 Barclays Women’s Super League fixtures by Michelle

The 2022/23 Barclays WSL fixtures have been announced, and Arsenal Women will begin the new season with a trip to face Manchester City on September 10/11.

Arsenal Women´s first home game comes the following weekend, when they host Brighton & Hove Albion before welcoming Tottenham Hotspur for the first North London derby of the season to close out September.

Kelly Simmons, director of the women’s professional game, said: “This season’s Barclays Women’s Super League promises to be the biggest ever and I cannot wait for us to kick-off the new campaign.

“I always look forward to fixture release day and like the fans, I like to plot where I am going to go and when, with so many mouth-watering encounters to choose from.

“We really want to capture the momentum generated from the UEFA Women’s EURO this summer, which will significantly help us take this league to the next level.”

Arsenal Women WSL 2022/23 Fixtures

September

10/11 A Manchester City

17/18 H Brighton & Hove Albion

24/25 H Tottenham Hotspur

October

15/16 A Reading

22/23 A Liverpool

29/30 H West Ham United

November

05/06 A Leicester City

19/20 H Manchester United

December

03/04 H Everton

10/11 A Aston Villa

January

14/15 H Chelsea

21/22 A Brighton & Hove Albion

February

04/05 A West Ham United

March

04/05 H Liverpool

11/12 H Reading

25/26 A Tottenham Hotspur

April

01/02 H Manchester City

22/23 A Manchester United

29/30 A Everton

May

06/07 H Leicester City

20/21 A Chelsea

27/28 H Aston Villa

Let’s see if we can finish just one place higher this time around!

Michelle

