Arsenal face Man City in opener as Womens Super League fixtures released

The 2022/23 Barclays WSL fixtures have been announced, and Arsenal Women will begin the new season with a trip to face Manchester City on September 10/11.
Arsenal Women´s first home game comes the following weekend, when they host Brighton & Hove Albion before welcoming Tottenham Hotspur for the first North London derby of the season to close out September.
Kelly Simmons, director of the women’s professional game, said: “This season’s Barclays Women’s Super League promises to be the biggest ever and I cannot wait for us to kick-off the new campaign.
“I always look forward to fixture release day and like the fans, I like to plot where I am going to go and when, with so many mouth-watering encounters to choose from.
“We really want to capture the momentum generated from the UEFA Women’s EURO this summer, which will significantly help us take this league to the next level.”
Arsenal Women WSL 2022/23 Fixtures
September
10/11 A Manchester City
17/18 H Brighton & Hove Albion
24/25 H Tottenham Hotspur
October
15/16 A Reading
22/23 A Liverpool
29/30 H West Ham United
November
05/06 A Leicester City
19/20 H Manchester United
December
03/04 H Everton
10/11 A Aston Villa
January
14/15 H Chelsea
21/22 A Brighton & Hove Albion
February
04/05 A West Ham United
March
04/05 H Liverpool
11/12 H Reading
25/26 A Tottenham Hotspur
April
01/02 H Manchester City
22/23 A Manchester United
29/30 A Everton
May
06/07 H Leicester City
20/21 A Chelsea
27/28 H Aston Villa
Let’s see if we can finish just one place higher this time around!
