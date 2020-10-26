Arsenal face more competition in their quest to sign major target

Tuttosport claims that Arsenal will face competition from Juventus and PSG in their bid to land long term target Houssem Aouar.

The Gunners made the young French midfielder their top target in the last transfer window and they tried their best to land him.

Their offer fell short and at some point, Lyon stopped the sale of all their players, Aouar has now had to stay put.

The midfielder can leave in January, but the report claims that he will likely stay so that he doesn’t spoil his chances of being selected for Euro 21.

Arsenal has already landed Thomas Partey, but the Ghanaian is a different type of player to the 22-year-old Frenchman who is seen as more of a creative midfielder.

The Gunners have already sidelined Mesut Ozil and Aouar is seen as the perfect replacement for the German World Cup winner.

The report claims that there is a good relationship between the presidents of Lyon and that of Juventus, Jean-Michel Aulas and Andrea Agnelli, which might make the move to Italy smoother than expected.

The Old Ladies see him as the long-term replacement for Aaron Ramsey.

PSG are also hoping that they can convince him that it will be best for him to remain in France like Kylian Mbappe.