Arsenal face must-win game against Norwich – The pressure is on Arteta

A big test already awaits! by Shenel
We are only going into Arsenal’s fourth game of the season and we are already facing one of the biggest matches of our season so far.
Normally those words are said during the middle to end of the season or in a cup final game, but it just goes to show where our beloved club are at right now.
Three games played, three losses, nine goals conceded and zero goals scored. What an embarrassment to say the least!
And so the biggest test of the season comes on Saturday against Norwich. A must-win game to give us our first three points of the season. A must-win game to give our players their confidence back. A must-win game to relieve some sort of pressure on the club and Arteta.
Even a win will not be enough for that though in my opinion. Arteta is not the right man for the job and if we get through this season unscathed and un-relegated I do not want to see him at the helm come the start of next season.
It shows just how low Arsenal have fallen when playing the likes of Norwich- no offence to them- turns into a must-win game this early in the season!
It is utterly disgusting, emotional to see and very disappointing that a club that was once unbeaten and once Invincible has hit the new lows of being bottom of the Premier League, with our North London rivals Spurs at the top! Although let’s hope that won’t last long for either team 🙏🏼
If we do not get relegated it will be a successful season yet a lucky escape.
Sometimes you can’t help but think it would be good to get relegated to teach the board a lesson, but the players do not deserve that and neither do us fans!
Yes, they should do better on the pitch but if they have no idea what to do because the tactics are non existent then it isn’t all their fault.
They say things have to get worse to get better, well sitting bottom of the league really is the worst it can get right now.
So let’s forget those first three games and let our season begin on Saturday with a win.
I am sure all will be forgiven to a certain extent if Arsenal arrive late to the Premier League party and avoid relegation! Have faith Gooners it has to get better! Here’s hoping anyway!
Shenel Osman
Twitter: @sh3n3l
All 20 managers are under pressure to win every weekend, nothing can be taken for granted. Support your team and manager. Mikle will work his majic, once he has his full squad fit. Looking forwad for Ramsadale’s AFC debut.
From past 20 months he is showing his magic only
The biggest test, a must win game alright and apparently the game where our season really starts. Would we have said the same if we were playing say Liverpool? Or our season start because we are playing Norwich?
The season already started four weeks ago and apparently we are already looking out of the top 4 race. Arteta should strive for no less than 3 points and big scores in the next few games or the season will be over instead of really starting.
Haha
I also read that our season starts tomorrow ,we must be special as all the other teams seasons started 3 weeks ago .
What a hilarious thing that our biggest test is against Norwich…
Such a Shame
If I recall correctly our last season started in December. It seems Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not alone in not learning from past mistakes.
Really dangerous for Arsenal to hear Edu talk about not caring about where we finish. We need a new director and manager with belief and motivational ability to compete at the highest level. Edu and Arteta should leave now so we don’t get relegated. They have given up. Wait any longer and…..we CAN get relegated.
Win the first three games in this month and draw against Spurs will save Arteta and Arsenal