Arsenal face must-win game against Norwich – The pressure is on Arteta

A big test already awaits! by Shenel

We are only going into Arsenal’s fourth game of the season and we are already facing one of the biggest matches of our season so far.

Normally those words are said during the middle to end of the season or in a cup final game, but it just goes to show where our beloved club are at right now.

Three games played, three losses, nine goals conceded and zero goals scored. What an embarrassment to say the least!

And so the biggest test of the season comes on Saturday against Norwich. A must-win game to give us our first three points of the season. A must-win game to give our players their confidence back. A must-win game to relieve some sort of pressure on the club and Arteta.

Even a win will not be enough for that though in my opinion. Arteta is not the right man for the job and if we get through this season unscathed and un-relegated I do not want to see him at the helm come the start of next season.

It shows just how low Arsenal have fallen when playing the likes of Norwich- no offence to them- turns into a must-win game this early in the season!

It is utterly disgusting, emotional to see and very disappointing that a club that was once unbeaten and once Invincible has hit the new lows of being bottom of the Premier League, with our North London rivals Spurs at the top! Although let’s hope that won’t last long for either team 🙏🏼

If we do not get relegated it will be a successful season yet a lucky escape.

Sometimes you can’t help but think it would be good to get relegated to teach the board a lesson, but the players do not deserve that and neither do us fans!

Yes, they should do better on the pitch but if they have no idea what to do because the tactics are non existent then it isn’t all their fault.

They say things have to get worse to get better, well sitting bottom of the league really is the worst it can get right now.

So let’s forget those first three games and let our season begin on Saturday with a win.

I am sure all will be forgiven to a certain extent if Arsenal arrive late to the Premier League party and avoid relegation! Have faith Gooners it has to get better! Here’s hoping anyway!

Shenel Osman

Twitter: @sh3n3l