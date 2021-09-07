Arsenal face real challenge from Tottenham for Serie A star

Tottenham is looking to swap Tanguy Ndombele with Franck Kessie, a player that Arsenal also wants.

Talksport reports that Arsenal and Spurs have an interest in the Ivorian, with both clubs monitoring his contract situation at AC Milan.

The Italians are struggling to get him on a new contract as they simply cannot accept his current financial demands.

However, he is one of their key players and after losing the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu and Gianluigi Donnarumma in the last transfer window for free, they will want to keep him.

The Ivorian seems to be sure of the salary he deserves and doesn’t mind running down his deal.

Calciomercato says Tottenham is now looking to land him in a swap deal for Ndombele when the transfer window reopens.

Ndombele looks a very unhappy player at Tottenham and has failed to make the team under Nuno Espirito Santo.

This looks like a repeat of last season under Jose Mourinho and it seems Spurs are now ready to cut their losses on him.

The report says they want Milan to take the Frenchman and send Kessie their way in a transfer that can benefit both clubs.

One problem that might stop this from happening is Ndombele’s wage, which would likely be more than what Kessie is being offered to renew his Milan deal now.

This means there is still a possibility that it is Arsenal that ends up signing him and for free.