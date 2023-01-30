Arsenal face reigning champions Chelsea in Vitality Women’s FA Cup 5th round by Michelle

Arsenal qualified to this stage of the FA Cup after they thrashed Leeds United 9-0 at Meadow Park on Sunday. You can watch the highlights of that fixture below.

The draw for the fifth round proper of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup took place this evening on the BBC’s Sportsday show.

The teams that have qualified through the fourth round in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup draw; 1 Manchester City Women 2 Coventry United Ladies 3 Arsenal Women 4 Brighton & Hove Albion Women 5 Durham Women 6 Manchester United Women 7 Leicester City Women or Reading Women 8 Chelsea Women 9 Charlton Athletic Women 10 Bristol City Women 11 Cardiff City Ladies 12 Birmingham City Women 13 Aston Villa Women or AFC Fylde Women 14 Lewes Women 15 West Ham United Women 16 Tottenham Hotspur Women

Arsenal will face Chelsea in the fifth round proper which will be played on Sunday 26th February 2023, with full fixture details to be confirmed. What a shocker!!

COYG!!

