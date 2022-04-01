Arsenal face serious competition for one of their priority targets

Arsenal has kept Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the top of their transfer wishlist ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners remain in the hunt for new attackers and we expect them to intensify their efforts to get some players in when the transfer window reopens.

The likes of Darwin Nunez and Alexander Isak have also been linked with a move to the Emirates, but a striker with Premier League experience could become the individual that joins the Gunners.

Calvert-Lewin is becoming one of England’s best, and Fichajes.net claims Arsenal is looking at signing him in the next transfer window.

However, the report insists the Gunners are not alone, and they will face serious competition in their bid to add him to the squad.

It claims Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid are also keen on his services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

These clubs will present Arsenal with serious competition to deal with, however, the Gunners could eventually win the race for his signature if he stays in England.

He would consider a move to the Emirates a much better idea than playing at Newcastle, even though the Magpies have money to burn now.

It would be interesting to see if we can convince him to join before the start of next season.