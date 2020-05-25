Arsenal face serious competition for signature of Barcelona ace

PSG and Juventus have entered the race to sign Ousmane Dembele in a blow to Arsenal’s hopes of signing him, claims Le10Sport.

Dembele has had an injury-hit spell at Barcelona and he might never reach the heights he was once predicted to attain.

The Frenchman has also struggled with his discipline at Camp Nou and he could be set to be offloaded as Barcelona looks to bring back Neymar.

The Catalans had wanted around £90 million for the former Borussia Dortmund man, but Le10Sport reckon that they could accept less than £50 million for his signature and this has piqued the attention of some of Europe’s top sides.

The Le10Sport report has now linked PSG and Juventus to the signing of the winger and that won’t be good news for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta won’t have the biggest budget in the next transfer window, but the Spaniard still wants to get the best value that he can get from the transfer market when it reopens.

The report further states that Arteta sees Dembele as a player that still has a lot to offer and he believes that he can get the best out of the Frenchman.

However, Arsenal may struggle to land him as they aren’t close to the Premier League top four at the moment which would have helped them to compete for his signature.