Arsenal face serious competition from European giants in the race for Bundesliga star

Arsenal look set to miss out on signing Dayot Upamecano next summer as they are battling for his signature with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The Gunners have been long term admirers of the French youngster but they have struggled to get a deal over the line for a while now.

They were linked with a move for him last month but it never happened as Arsenal didn’t have enough cash available for the transfer.

He has continued to develop and more teams are keen to sign him on now.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich also have him on their radar and TalkSport believes that he will join either side and not Arsenal unless the Gunners can convince him that he would be an important part of a long term project at the Emirates.

Transfer expert Kevin Hatchard claims that Bayern Munich and Barcelona are far ahead of Arsenal in the race for the defender’s signature and he even questioned the authenticity of the Arsenal links to the player.

Hatchard said: “The situation that Leipzig have with him is that his contract expires at the end of next season so they would like him to sign a new deal.

“They say that’s not out of the question, realistically he is going to move at the end of the season.

“Bayern are very much interested, would love to sign him, Barcelona have been very strongly linked with him as well so it is going to be a proper scrap I think in the summer for his signature.

“I’m not sure of the Arsenal link, unless they can convince him there is a long-term project there, I’m not sure Arsenal have got much chance of signing him.”