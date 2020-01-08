Arsenal face serious competition from Everton for volatile French midfielder

Arsenal reported being keen on signing Adrien Rabiot but Everton determined to land the midfielder.

Adrien Rabiot is, without doubt, a very talented individual and English Premier League clubs are lining up to entice him away from Juventus claims Corriere dello Sport. per Sports Witness.

The indication is that Everton is the front runners for the signature of the 24-year-old who is struggling for game time in Turin.

Apparently, the reports in Italy state that both Tottenham and Arsenal have taken concrete steps to sign Rabiot but it is Everton that is the most eager.

The Toffees are said to be ready to offer a £5 Million loan fee, cover his salary with an option to make the loan a permanent transfer in the summer.

If that is accurate then you have to think that both Arsenal and Tottenham would be tempted to offer the same sort of deal.

One massive obstacle that all three teams have, however, is that they will be unlikely to offer him Champions League football next season. It is not out of the question but the signs are that none of them will qualify for next seasons elite European competition.

It would take a huge leap of faith from Rabiot to sign for a club, any club, that cannot offer a guarantee of European football next season but Juve basically can.

There is serious midfield competition at the Italian champions but the Frenchman may feel he has more chance of playing in the Champions League fighting for a first-team spot with the old lady rather than signing for a club that can offer only aspiration.

But if he is tempted to sign for a Premier League club you have to hope that Arsenal does not sit idly by and allow Everton or Tottenham a free run at him.