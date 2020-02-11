Arsenal face serious competition from German giants for top target

Arsenal faces fresh competition from Bayern Munich in their bid to sign RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the promising French defender who has been starring for Leipzig as they look to break Bayern Munich’s dominance of the German game.

He was linked with a move to Arsenal in January but the Gunners had a limited budget and they could move for him in the summer instead.

The Sun is claiming he has a release clause of £50 million which would also become active when this season ends and he reportedly has 18 months left on his current deal.

The Sun further reports that Bayern Munich has become interested in the 21-year-old after his stunning performance in their Bundesliga game against the Champions at the weekend.

Upamecano was up against the magnificent Robert Lewandoski and he gave a good account of himself as the game ended in a goalless draw.

He almost gave away a penalty, but his overall performance in that game was world-class.

Mikel Arteta signed two defenders in the last transfer window but both joined on-loan and if they fail to perform well they would most likely not be signed to permanent deals.

Arsenal would look to return for a more impressive player like Upamecano, whose age also makes him a perfect long-term signing.

Upamecano continues to be linked with a move to the Emirates and I suspect it will continue until such a time he signs for Arsenal or moves elsewhere.