Arsenal face serious competition from Juventus for midfield target

Juventus has joined the race for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey in a blow to Arsenal’s hopes of signing the midfielder, according to Marca.

Partey has emerged as one of the most sought after midfielders this season and the chances are high that he will depart Atletico in the summer.

Mikel Arteta has made the box-to-box player a priority target, but there is serious competition for his signature.

Partey has been developing a fine reputation for himself at the base of Atletico’s midfield. However, after his performance in their Champions League game against Liverpool, the midfielder is no longer under the radar.

Juventus have some of the best midfielders in the game, yet the Italians want to add Partey to their roster.

They signed Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey last summer and had to sell Emre Can because of a lack of action, but they still want Partey.

Partey could struggle to play at Juventus, but a move to the Emirates would most likely see him become Arsenal’s first choice midfielder.

Mikel Arteta would hope that he can convince him with more playing time, but the Gunners may also struggle to pay his release clause.

Atletico Madrid is also looking to get him a new contract that would also increase his current release clause.