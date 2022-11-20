Arsenal face serious competition from Newcastle for 13 goals in 17 games attacker

Arsenal is battling Newcastle United for the signature of Marcus Thuram after his good first half of the season.

The son of Lilian Thuram has developed into a lethal goalscorer at Borussia Monchengladbach and could leave them at the end of this season.

His current deal expires then and the Germans have unsuccessfully tried to get him on a new one.

It seems the attacker wants to leave, which gives Arsenal a chance to sign him.

However, The Sun insists the interest from Newcastle United is strong and the Magpies could even pay a small fee to sign him in January.

We have a strong attack, but squad depth is a problem for us now and we must address it while we can.

Thuram will give us a new edge in attack and his goalscoring form has been superb this season.

But waiting until the summer to sign him for free is risky, so we have to make a January plan for him and agree to pay Gladbach a small fee to secure his signature early.

As we progress, the best Christmas gift we can get is for our players to return from the World Cup injury-free and in fine form.

