Arsenal face serious competition in race to sign Hungarian youngster

Arsenal has been monitoring Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez for a while and could be preparing a move for him next summer. The 20-year-old has quickly established himself as one of the best young left-backs in the Premier League, consistently delivering impressive performances since joining Bournemouth.

Kerkez, who has earned around 21 caps for the Hungarian national team, has been a key player for Bournemouth, but the club may struggle to keep hold of him as top sides circle. According to Football Insider, Liverpool has also expressed strong interest in signing Kerkez, viewing him as a potential long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson.

With both Arsenal and Liverpool keen on securing his services, Kerkez could be a hot commodity in the next transfer window.

Kerkez is one of the best young defenders in the Premier League and he will certainly improve our left-back spot over the long term.

Most of the players that we have for that role are injury-prone and he has a better fitness record, which could be great news for us.

However, he would not come cheaply, and if more top clubs show interest in his signature, he could cost even more.

