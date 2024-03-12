Arsenal face serious Premier League competition for coveted forward

Pedro Neto is a wanted man, and Arsenal could miss out on adding him to their squad in the summer as the Gunners face competition for his signature.

Neto has been linked with a move to the Emirates for a long time, showcasing his skills for Wolves in the Premier League.

The Portuguese star has proven to be one of the finest wingers in the league, with the Gunners considering him as the perfect backup for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Neto is gaining more attention as Arsenal waits to determine their summer plans, and Football Insider has identified two other Premier League clubs interested in acquiring him.

The report claims that Liverpool and Tottenham are also tracking Neto and are prepared to outbid the Gunners to secure his signature.

Although Arsenal has been monitoring him for an extended period and they will back themselves to win the race for the player.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neto has been one of the finest attackers in the Premier League over the last few seasons and will be a fine addition to our group.

He will likely leave Wolves in the summer, so if we want him to be a member of our squad, we need to act fast and try to find an agreement with his entourage now.

