Arsenal face serious Premier League competition for the signature of Barcelona ace

Arsenal could lose out on signing Philippe Coutinho this summer as they haven’t made any contact with his agent yet.

The Gunners are one team looking to rescue the Barcelona star from his nightmare at the Spanish side, but they face serious competition from other English sides.

Spanish media outlet MundoDeportivo claims that Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester United have contacted the midfielder’s agent over a summer transfer.

Coutinho joined the Catalans in 2018 after he forced a move away from Liverpool in mid-season. However, he hasn’t been able to settle at the Spanish champions and he is spending this season away at Bayern Munich on-loan.

The Germans don’t plan to make his loan deal permanent and that has opened the door for him to move elsewhere.

According to the report, Chelsea is his preferred choice if he is to return to England, but Mikel Arteta thinks that the Brazilian could offer his team what he has struggled to get from Mesut Ozil.

Barcelona is desperate to get him off their wage bill as they eye a reunion with Neymar, and the Catalans would reportedly accept any bid in the region of £70 million for his signature.

Arsenal might struggle to pay that fee, but if the midfielder doesn’t find a new permanent home, Barcelona could send him to the Emirates on-loan.