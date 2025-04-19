Arsenal face serious Real Madrid competition for two La Liga stars

Arsenal could find themselves in direct competition with Real Madrid this summer, as both clubs look to strengthen their squads with key additions from La Liga.

The Gunners have held a long-standing interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi, who has emerged as one of the most coveted central midfielders in Europe. Arsenal considers the Spaniard a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s system and has been monitoring his development closely for months.

However, Real Madrid are now reported to be strongly considering a move for the 26-year-old as they seek long-term replacements for their ageing midfield stars. With several top clubs also tracking Zubimendi, Arsenal may find it difficult to win the race for his signature unless they act decisively at the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also pursuing another Spanish talent in Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García. The 23-year-old has impressed with his performances in La Liga and is seen as one of Spain’s most promising young shot-stoppers.

According to COPE, Arsenal were close to signing García last summer, and the club have maintained their interest ever since. However, Real Madrid have now joined the race, reportedly viewing García as a potential future replacement or competition for Andriy Lunin, should current number one Thibaut Courtois struggle to regain form after injury.

Arsenal’s interest in García highlights the club’s long-term planning in the goalkeeping department.

Real Madrid’s entry into the equation for both players complicates matters, and Arsenal will need to make compelling offers, both sporting and financial, to convince Zubimendi and García to choose North London over the Spanish capital.

Both pursuits underline Arsenal’s ambition to strengthen key areas of the squad ahead of what could be a pivotal 2025/26 campaign.