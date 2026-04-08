Arsenal face signicant competition in race to sign Sporting star

Ousmane Diomande delivered a decent performance for Sporting in their Champions League match against Arsenal last night, showcasing the qualities he could bring if the Gunners succeed in signing him. However, his display has also intensified interest from Newcastle, who are now more determined to win the race for his signature.

Arsenal have been tracking Diomande for a considerable period and remain keen to bring him to the club in the future. The defender has consistently impressed with his composure and defensive awareness, making him a strong candidate for a move to a top side.

Strong Showing Against Arsenal

If an opportunity arises for him to leave Sporting, Arsenal are expected to step up their pursuit, and they were closely monitoring his performance during this fixture. Diomande stood out as one of the best players on the pitch, helping his side resist Arsenal’s attacking efforts for much of the match.

Sporting managed to hold firm until added time, demonstrating organisation and resilience before eventually conceding. Arsenal, however, once again showed their ability to secure results even under pressure, underlining their determination in crucial moments.

Transfer Battle Intensifies

Despite Arsenal’s long-standing interest, they now face increased competition for the defender’s signature. His impressive display in this match has further enhanced his reputation and attracted additional attention from rival clubs.

Newcastle, in particular, have strengthened its interest following the game and is eager to move ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign him, as reported by Football Insider. They believe Diomande would be an excellent addition to their squad and are determined to secure his services by the end of the season, setting up a potentially intense transfer battle in the coming months.