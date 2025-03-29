Arsenal face stiff competition for 20-year-old midfielder valued at £51m

Arsenal are facing stiff competition in their pursuit of 20-year-old Swedish sensation Hugo Larsson, currently playing for Eintracht Frankfurt. The Gunners, alongside Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, are vying for the highly-rated midfielder, whose performances have caught the attention of top clubs across Europe, as reported by the Metro.

Larsson has been a standout for Frankfurt this season, playing nearly every game and helping the club secure fourth place in the Bundesliga while advancing to the Europa League quarter-finals. Known for his passing accuracy, physicality, and tenacity, the 6’2″ midfielder has also earned eight caps for Sweden and was instrumental in Malmö FF’s Allsvenskan title win in 2023.

Manchester City have reportedly initiated talks with Frankfurt and appear to be leading the race. With Pep Guardiola seeking midfield reinforcements amid contract uncertainties for Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gündogan, City’s financial muscle could pose a significant challenge for Arsenal. Frankfurt’s valuation of Larsson is steep, with reports suggesting a price tag of at least €60 million, reflecting his growing reputation.

However, Arsenal have a compelling case to offer Larsson. The Gunners have a strong tradition of nurturing young talent, as seen with players like Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, who have been given opportunities to shine under Mikel Arteta. This emphasis on youth development could appeal to Larsson, who might see Arsenal as a platform to secure more game time and develop his career further.

With Thomas Partey and Jorginho nearing the end of their contracts, Arsenal are keen to bolster their midfield options. Larsson’s ability to play both as a holding midfielder and in a box-to-box role makes him an ideal candidate for Arteta’s system. While the competition is fierce, Arsenal’s track record with young players could give them an edge in convincing Larsson to choose the Emirates over other suitors.