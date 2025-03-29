Arsenal face stiff competition for 20-year-old midfielder valued at £51m

Arsenal are facing stiff competition in their pursuit of 20-year-old Swedish sensation Hugo Larsson, currently playing for Eintracht Frankfurt. The Gunners, alongside Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, are vying for the highly-rated midfielder, whose performances have caught the attention of top clubs across Europe, as reported by the Metro.
Larsson has been a standout for Frankfurt this season, playing nearly every game and helping the club secure fourth place in the Bundesliga while advancing to the Europa League quarter-finals. Known for his passing accuracy, physicality, and tenacity, the 6’2″ midfielder has also earned eight caps for Sweden and was instrumental in Malmö FF’s Allsvenskan title win in 2023.
Manchester City have reportedly initiated talks with Frankfurt and appear to be leading the race. With Pep Guardiola seeking midfield reinforcements amid contract uncertainties for Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gündogan, City’s financial muscle could pose a significant challenge for Arsenal. Frankfurt’s valuation of Larsson is steep, with reports suggesting a price tag of at least €60 million, reflecting his growing reputation.
However, Arsenal have a compelling case to offer Larsson. The Gunners have a strong tradition of nurturing young talent, as seen with players like Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, who have been given opportunities to shine under Mikel Arteta. This emphasis on youth development could appeal to Larsson, who might see Arsenal as a platform to secure more game time and develop his career further.
With Thomas Partey and Jorginho nearing the end of their contracts, Arsenal are keen to bolster their midfield options. Larsson’s ability to play both as a holding midfielder and in a box-to-box role makes him an ideal candidate for Arteta’s system. While the competition is fierce, Arsenal’s track record with young players could give them an edge in convincing Larsson to choose the Emirates over other suitors.
Jack of all trades, master of none. Arteta’s love of players who are flexible means that quite often, he does not have players fit for purpose. Trossard can play across the front line, or so the narrative reads, but in truth, he’s a left winger. As a left winger, he’s effective. As a center forward, right winger, or attacking midfielder, he is ineffective.
Jakob Kiwior has played right back. Can he do it? Yes. Is he good at it? No. Jurrien Timber is not lighting up the sky at right back in spite of his supposed ability to play anywhere across the back line.
Declan Rice, similarly, is supposed to be equally good at defensive and central midfield, but he isn’t. A stellar holding midfielder, he is above average as a central midfielder. An Arsenal midfield of Rice, Merino, and Odegaars is hands down better than Partey, Rice, and Odegaard, but the narrative that has Rice equally good at both positions, so Partey who is not as good as Rice, plays at holding midfield, and Merino is a substitute midfielder/emergency striker.
If Arsenal are serious about Zubimendi, and Calafiori is the real deal at right back, then Lewis Skeely in midfield makes more sense than Hugo Larsen.