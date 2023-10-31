Arsenal face stiff competition for signature of Ajax star

Arsenal is reportedly in the race to sign another Ajax player at the end of this season, with Devyne Rensch being a target.

In the previous transfer window, the Gunners secured Jurrien Timber’s signature from the Dutch club after his impressive spell with Ajax.

Despite Ajax’s strong reputation, they are currently having a challenging season. However, this isn’t due to a lack of top-quality players who could attract interest from clubs across Europe, and one standout performer this season has been Rensch.

Arsenal has been tracking Rensch for a while, but a report from Football Insider suggests that Liverpool is also interested in acquiring his services.

Liverpool is one of the top clubs in Europe and has been performing well in various competitions this season. They have a history of attracting talented players from around the world and will pose stiff competition to Arsenal in their pursuit of Rensch.

The report notes that Rensch’s versatility, similar to Timber’s, makes him a player both Arsenal and Liverpool are eager to compete for.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Liverpool is one of the top clubs in the land and their interest should bother us because they can easily win the race for his signature.

